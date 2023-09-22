Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 182 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $215,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the second quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.63. 165,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,030. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

