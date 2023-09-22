Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,006 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,006 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,620 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,028,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,562,000 after purchasing an additional 411,048 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,593,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,012 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $331,786,000. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 8,160,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,062 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW opened at $31.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

