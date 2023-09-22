Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,346 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,346 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,787,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $26.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $28.27. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

