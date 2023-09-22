Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,320 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.64.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $94.77. 261,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.03.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

