Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DBX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair cut Dropbox from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.14.

DBX opened at $26.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. Dropbox has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $28.68.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 628,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,369,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 628,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,369,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $4,307,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,149,315.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 438,763 shares of company stock worth $11,945,633. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Dropbox by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Dropbox by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

