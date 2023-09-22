Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DBX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of DBX opened at $26.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.64 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $4,307,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,149,315.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $81,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,768,546.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $4,307,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,149,315.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 438,763 shares of company stock valued at $11,945,633. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Dropbox by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Dropbox by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

