Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.35. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.17.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

