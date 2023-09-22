Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.35.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.025 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duke Energy

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.