Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) Plans GBX 3.20 Dividend

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIG stock opened at GBX 272 ($3.37) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 272.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 285.43. The stock has a market cap of £402.61 million, a PE ratio of 13,500.00 and a beta of 0.70. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 250.75 ($3.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 309.52 ($3.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Company Profile

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

