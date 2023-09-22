Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) Plans GBX 3.20 Dividend

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of DIG stock opened at GBX 272 ($3.37) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 272.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 285.43. The stock has a market cap of £402.61 million, a PE ratio of 13,500.00 and a beta of 0.70. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 250.75 ($3.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 309.52 ($3.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Prospect Capital Corporation: A Gold Nugget or Value Trap?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Challenges Hit Broadcom Stock, But Analysts See EPS Growth
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Reasons SharkNinja Is Swimming Toward New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.