Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.69

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.69 and traded as high as $12.45. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 61,364 shares trading hands.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

