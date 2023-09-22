Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.69

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.69 and traded as high as $12.45. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 61,364 shares trading hands.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Enterprise Products: 7.33% Yield and 26-Years of Dividend Growth
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- A Tech Stock You’ve Never Heard Of Just Hit The Rally Button
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Is New IPO Instacart Already Hitting Speed Bumps?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.