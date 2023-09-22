EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on EchoStar from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

EchoStar Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SATS stock opened at $18.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.77.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. EchoStar had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that EchoStar will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EchoStar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in EchoStar by 181.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 44,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 28,419 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EchoStar by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in EchoStar by 19.4% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 48,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

