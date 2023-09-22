Edge Wealth Management LLC Purchases 719 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.7% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $271.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.29.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,268 shares of company stock valued at $5,519,594 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.