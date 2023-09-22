Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 684 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,228 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $400.00 in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

Tesla Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $255.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $301.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.10. The company has a market cap of $811.59 billion, a PE ratio of 72.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

