Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 1.4% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.4 %

EW traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.90. 279,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,383. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $2,664,393.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,924,996.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,359 shares of company stock worth $14,301,522. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.