El Puerto de Liverpool (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) vs. Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Critical Analysis

El Puerto de Liverpool (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares El Puerto de Liverpool and Nordstrom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Puerto de Liverpool N/A N/A N/A Nordstrom 0.21% 46.55% 3.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares El Puerto de Liverpool and Nordstrom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Puerto de Liverpool N/A N/A N/A $5.60 1.03 Nordstrom $15.53 billion 0.15 $245.00 million $0.18 79.14

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nordstrom has higher revenue and earnings than El Puerto de Liverpool. El Puerto de Liverpool is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordstrom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

5.9% of El Puerto de Liverpool shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Nordstrom shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Nordstrom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for El Puerto de Liverpool and Nordstrom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score El Puerto de Liverpool 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nordstrom 4 9 2 0 1.87

Nordstrom has a consensus price target of $18.40, suggesting a potential upside of 29.17%. Given Nordstrom’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nordstrom is more favorable than El Puerto de Liverpool.

Summary

Nordstrom beats El Puerto de Liverpool on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, Real Estate, and Credit segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products. The company is also involved in the operation of liverpool.com.mx and suburbia.com.mx websites. In addition, it owns and leases shopping malls under the Galerías name; and provides credit cards under the Liverpool and Liverpool Premium Card name, as well as Suburbia and Suburbia VISA credit cards. Further, the company operates boutiques under the Banana Republic, GAP, Pottery Barn, West Elm, and Williams-Sonoma names. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name. Nordstrom, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

