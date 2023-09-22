Elemental Altus Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.88. 42,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 26,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Elemental Altus Royalties Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

About Elemental Altus Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp., a precious metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition of royalties, streams, and other rights over mining projects. It has a portfolio of 11 royalties and streams in Australia, Chile, Canada, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Kenya. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.