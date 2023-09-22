Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target Cut to C$57.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EMRAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emera from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Emera from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group downgraded Emera from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Emera from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Emera from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of Emera stock opened at $37.60 on Monday. Emera has a fifty-two week low of $35.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.56.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

