Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Lowered to C$57.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Emera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emera from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. CSFB raised their target price on Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on Emera from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Emera from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$58.64.

Emera Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EMA opened at C$50.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.69. Emera has a one year low of C$48.63 and a one year high of C$61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.54.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.02). Emera had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.84 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.3382542 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emera Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. Emera’s payout ratio is 60.13%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

