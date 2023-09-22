Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Energean from GBX 1,570 ($19.45) to GBX 1,555 ($19.26) in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.
Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.
