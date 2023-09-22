Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Energean from GBX 1,570 ($19.45) to GBX 1,555 ($19.26) in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EERGF opened at $14.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33. Energean has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $18.85.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

