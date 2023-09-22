Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$23.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

ERF opened at C$22.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.82. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$17.02 and a 12 month high of C$25.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

