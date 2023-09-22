Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GMVHF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,805 ($22.36) to GBX 1,460 ($18.08) in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,390 ($17.22) to GBX 1,410 ($17.47) in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,848 ($22.89) to GBX 1,745 ($21.62) in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Entain
Entain Stock Performance
Entain Company Profile
Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Entain
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Compelling Reasons to Start Buying Undervalued Amazon
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Analysts Recommend These Mining Stocks Before Metal Prices Rally
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- An Improved FedEx Can Deliver A New High: This Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.