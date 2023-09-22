Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.30

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 1902445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.26.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

