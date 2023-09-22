Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives $64.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

ENV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $47.60 on Friday. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $312.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $40,151.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $101,951,000. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $56,607,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,959,000 after purchasing an additional 498,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $24,777,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 576,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 395,213 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

