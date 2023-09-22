EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.45.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $122.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.97 and its 200-day moving average is $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Ossiam grew its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

