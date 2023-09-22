EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Mizuho

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQT. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.07.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock opened at $38.74 on Monday. EQT has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.30.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

