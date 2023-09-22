Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Hits New 1-Year High at $124.50

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 124.50 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.49), with a volume of 497507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.50 ($1.49).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Equals Group from GBX 164 ($2.03) to GBX 176 ($2.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Equals Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Equals Group

Equals Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Equals Group Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 101.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 96.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £219.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2,987.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92.

(Get Free Report)

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides payment processing and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account transfers, card products, and current accounts; Equals Money Solutions, an enterprise scale-up of the Equals Money platform serving large corporates and financial institutions with complex payments needs; FairFX, a travel card and international payment product covering the needs of high-net-worth individuals, international holidaymakers, and their families; CardOneMoney that allows small business and individuals to run their payments, direct debits, and cards through their account; Roqqett, an open-banking platform; and Equals Connect, a white label platform serving smaller FX providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.