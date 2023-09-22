ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $89.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $61.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an in-line rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.14.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $69.08 on Monday. ESAB has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $74.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. ESAB had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $720.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ESAB will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 6.96%.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $45,626.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $38,568.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,331.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $45,626.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,631 shares of company stock worth $115,926 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in ESAB during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

