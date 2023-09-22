Esken (LON:ESKN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Esken Limited (LON:ESKN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.98 ($0.04). 361,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,101,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) target price on shares of Esken in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on shares of Esken in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Esken Stock Up 11.2 %

About Esken

The company has a market cap of £33.78 million, a P/E ratio of -147.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 852.70, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.15.

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and renewables businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Aviation, Renewables, Investments, and Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

