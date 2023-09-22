Esken (LON:ESKN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Esken Limited (LON:ESKN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.98 ($0.04). 361,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,101,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) target price on shares of Esken in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on shares of Esken in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.
Esken Limited operates in the aviation and renewables businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Aviation, Renewables, Investments, and Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.
