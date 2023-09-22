Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Trading Down 2.7%

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.74 and last traded at $29.98. Approximately 79,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 225,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $759.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $187.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,517,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $11,645,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $655,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

