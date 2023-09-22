ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL) Stock Price Down 2%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.65. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN Stock Down 3.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.