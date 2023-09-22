ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL) Trading Down 2.6%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.64 and last traded at $24.64. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN Stock Down 3.9 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Enterprise Products: 7.33% Yield and 26-Years of Dividend Growth
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- A Tech Stock You’ve Never Heard Of Just Hit The Rally Button
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Is New IPO Instacart Already Hitting Speed Bumps?
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.