Evercore ISI Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $500.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $431.44.

Shares of NFLX opened at $384.15 on Monday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $170.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $427.93 and a 200-day moving average of $385.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

