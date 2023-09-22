Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,050 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 69.1% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 38,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.4% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB opened at $95.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.64%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.06.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

