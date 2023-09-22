Everence Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,370 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 161.8% in the first quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 6,693,394 shares of the airline’s stock worth $217,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136,264 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $93,082,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $84,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $40.38.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $32.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.99.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

