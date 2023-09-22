Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.65 and its 200-day moving average is $60.48. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

