Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.96 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.37. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.52.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

