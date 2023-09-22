Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $903,000 Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

MTB opened at $126.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $192.56.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

