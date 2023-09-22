Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $244,000 in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Itron by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Itron in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Itron by 235.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

Itron Stock Performance

ITRI stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.41. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $79.99.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $541.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.01 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Itron

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $76,674.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Articles

