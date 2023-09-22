Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $310,000 in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HNI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 1,015.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 89.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 459.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HNI. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of HNI opened at $34.09 on Friday. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. HNI had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $563.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

