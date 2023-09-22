Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $345,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,185,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total transaction of $5,191,107.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,185,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,298 shares of company stock worth $9,724,007 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $196.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 146.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.85 and its 200 day moving average is $203.09. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.31 and a 52 week high of $229.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $374.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.