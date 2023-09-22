Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 470.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,546 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $44,045.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,673.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $45,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at $917,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $44,045.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,673.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,717 shares of company stock worth $229,251 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VECO

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ VECO opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.50 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeco Instruments

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.