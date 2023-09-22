Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of National Vision by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $43.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.34.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $525.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.89 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

