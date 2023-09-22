Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,160 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 2.5 %

Nucor stock opened at $151.54 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $102.86 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

