Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,240 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after buying an additional 1,499,078 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after buying an additional 521,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $80,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

KEYS stock opened at $131.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.83 and its 200 day moving average is $153.33. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $125.89 and a one year high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

