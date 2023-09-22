Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,320 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,684,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,710,000 after acquiring an additional 238,300 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $758,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,020 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,274,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,953,000 after acquiring an additional 116,338 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -37.94%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.