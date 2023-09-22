Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,680 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,640,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.58.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

