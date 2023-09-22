Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Insider Sells $469,170.42 in Stock

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,334 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $469,170.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,307,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,989,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Ellenbogen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,334 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $605,004.84.

Evolv Technologies Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of EVLV opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $740.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.28. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19.

Evolv Technologies ( NASDAQ:EVLV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 187.36% and a negative return on equity of 45.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVLV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 35.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,116 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the second quarter worth about $3,378,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 220.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 810,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 557,211 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 4,868.4% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 516,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 506,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 32.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 497,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.60 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

