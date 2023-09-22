Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Insider Sells $469,170.42 in Stock

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,334 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $469,170.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,307,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,989,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Michael Ellenbogen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 16th, Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,334 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $605,004.84.
Evolv Technologies Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of EVLV opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $740.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.28. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19.
Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVLV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 35.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,116 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the second quarter worth about $3,378,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 220.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 810,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 557,211 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 4,868.4% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 516,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 506,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 32.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 497,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.60 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Evolv Technologies Company Profile
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
