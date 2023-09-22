ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $32.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on ExlService to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.63.

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. ExlService had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $733,838.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,250,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the second quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the second quarter worth $1,579,000. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

