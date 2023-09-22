Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0296 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Extendicare Trading Down 1.9 %

Extendicare stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. Extendicare has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

Get Extendicare alerts:

About Extendicare

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.