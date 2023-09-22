Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0296 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Extendicare Trading Down 1.9 %
Extendicare stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. Extendicare has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $5.80.
About Extendicare
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Extendicare
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Challenges Hit Broadcom Stock, But Analysts See EPS Growth
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Reasons SharkNinja Is Swimming Toward New Highs
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Will AppLovin Continue its Explosive YTD Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.