Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Now Covered by UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 95.31%. The business had revenue of $363.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 107,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,032.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 23.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 166,540 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Extreme Networks by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 13.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after buying an additional 281,710 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

